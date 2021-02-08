Green about greenhouses? Then let Hartley Botanic shed light on growing panes!

IF you feel inspired to become more self-sufficient as lockdown continues by producing your own fruit and veg, Greenfield-based Hartley Botanic’s Greenhouses and Glasshouses can help grow your ambitions.

With more than 80 years’ experience, the Wellington Road business experienced a renewed demand for its wide-ranging product line, guaranteed to suit all ambitions and budgets.

To meet increased demand, Hartley Botanic now offers same-day ‘virtual home visits’ to help speed-up the planning of customer orders.

The firm has also provided answers to some common questions asked by new customers.

What size and type of Glasshouse or Greenhouse should I buy?

Envisaging how you would like to use and enjoy your greenhouse is a useful consideration in deciding upon a design and final size.

Perhaps you want your greenhouse to fulfil a dual purpose: to be a very practical tool for growing your own food but also an alfresco room where you can sit among your plants.

Maybe you want to grow fresh flowers for your property and are interested in blurring the divide between your living rooms and your garden. Consider then an abutting greenhouse accessible from within your home.

What is the optimal position in my garden for a greenhouse?

Your greenhouse needs access to as much sunlight as possible during all seasons of the year. Avoid locating in the shadow of tall trees, boundary fences or walls.

For lean-to greenhouses placed against a wall, a south-facing position is ideal. For stand-alone structures, the ridge along the top of the greenhouse should ideally run from east to west.

Other elemental considerations include a location to catch prevailing winds for ventilation purposes and choosing a site which is not too exposed to the cold.

Will I need planning permission?

Planning consent is not always needed. Greenhouses or glasshouses which are intended solely for domestic use, sometimes we are able to say an unequivocal ‘no.’

However, there are many and varied circumstances where planning permission will be required, such as for Grade 1, 2 or listed properties or for areas of outstanding natural beauty.

You may also need permission if the greenhouse will be disproportionately large in relation to your existing property.

As instances will vary, we recommend checks are made with the local planning authority.

What are the benefits of a ‘lean-to’ and an abutting greenhouse? And how do they differ?

Lean-to and abutting greenhouses can provide clever, neat and stylish design solutions which make effective use of smaller outdoor spaces or give direct access to your greenhouse through your property.

Lean-to greenhouses are placed along south facing or well-lit walls and work well in both walled gardens and against a property’s external wall. They are ideal for compact garden areas.

What water access will I need?

Watering is arguably the most important daily task in the routine of owning a greenhouse. So, easy access to a mains water supply is a must, especially during dry seasons.

We recommend greenhouse owners make use of sustainable water sources, using water butts to collect rainwater and ‘grey’ water recycled from baths or sinks.

Is an electricity supply essential?

Running an electricity supply directly to your greenhouse is not essential, but it can certainly make your life easier and your greenhouse more efficient.

For heating extremely large structures, electricity isn’t necessarily required – a hot water pipe system with a boiler powered by gas or oil is the norm.

How much should I spend?

When considering size, weighed against its potential cost, it is important to consider how long you are likely to be using it as a growing space and how your needs may change over time.

With a Hartley Botanic greenhouse you are guaranteed to be investing in a structure which will last for at least 30 years with many lasting much longer.

If practical within your garden and budget, a larger structure provides more scope to meet your future growing ambitions, which are likely to increase, especially if you are a first-time greenhouse owner.

For more information about Hartley Botanic’s ‘virtual home visits’, visit their website.

Customers interested in purchasing a Hartley Botanic greenhouse can visit: http://www.hartley-botanic.co.uk or call 01457 819 155 for more information.

Hartley Botanic’s glasshouse and greenhouses are all made to order and range from small patio models to imposing glasshouses.

Designs are available from three product ranges with all models available in a variety of colours and sizes, along with options for ‘glass to ground’ installation.

