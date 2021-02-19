Greene light! Weekend closures lifted at Diggle café bar

A SADDLEWORTH business has been allowed to re-open this weekend after increasing safety measures at the popular location.

But Oldham Council says it will continue to monitor the situation at Grandpa Greene’s in Diggle as well as other businesses in the area.

Earlier this month the ice cream parlour and café bar by the side of the Huddersfield Narrow Canal was told to cease trading on Saturdays and Sundays.

The local authority made the decision due to large numbers of visitors creating a serious public health risk.

The original closure order was until March 4 but reviewed every seven days.

Grandpa Greene’s was able to open on weekdays and now, after two weekend closures-including Valentine’s Day-the premises can welcome customers once more.

Councillor Arooj Shah, Oldham Council’s cabinet member for COVID-19 Response, said: “The council has agreed that Grandpa Greene’s can reopen from this weekend after the owner increased safety measures around the site.

“These are designed to stop people congregating and potentially passing on coronavirus – reducing the threat to public health.

“Over the last few weeks we’ve been in constant touch with the owners as we never wanted to restrict the opening hours but we have a duty to protect staff, customers and the wider community

“Our officers will continue to monitor the situation and will also be visiting other premises in the area.

“Grandpa Greene’s is urging people from outside the local area not to visit and we would also ask that residents continue to follow the lockdown restrictions and to exercise and get fresh air locally.”

In a social media post Grandpa Greene’s said: Words can’t describe the happiness this has given our team!

“We would like to dedicate this post to our amazing staff for their unbelievable efforts throughout what has been a very difficult few weeks for our business.

“Every member of our team has worked incredibly hard to ensure we can safely operate and keep our business alive.

“Our staff have given their all, day in day out to safely serve our loyal customers and we are forever grateful.

“Finally thank you to you our amazing customers, without your continued support we wouldn’t have survived these difficult times, so to you we are forever grateful.

“But please help stop the spread of Covid-19. You should not travel unless its essential and you must stay local at all times.

“People from outside of the area should not be travelling to us during lockdown.”

