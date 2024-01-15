Greenfield burglary and attempts spark police response

PEOPLE living in Greenfield have been urged to make sure their properties are secure after a burglary and other attempts in the space of 75 minutes.

Homes on Kinders Lane, Eskdale Avenue and Kinders Crescent were targeted between 3am and 4.15am on Thursday, January 11.

Now Greater Manchester Police’s Oldham Division is appealing for information as it is believed they are linked.

Officers were also deployed to the area for ‘reassurance’ as homeowners were reminded to ‘lock their doors and windows.’

An appeal has also been made to the public for any footage – including CCTV, mobile or dashcam – that can aid enquiries and identify offenders.

No arrests are believed to have been made over the incidents but anyone with anything that can assist the investigation has been asked to call GMP’s Oldham Neighbourhood Crime Team with information on 0161 856 4521 quoting CRI/06QQ/0000827/24.

Alternatively, speak to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

