Greenfield Cricket Club closes doors for winter

A SADDLEWORTH cricket club has decided to close its doors through the winter period as running costs escalate.

The clubhouse at Greenfield remained open even though the playing season was long since over – and the weather conditions are the opposite of what are needed to get on the wicket.

But bosses at the Ladhill Lane club, whose first XI will play in the Greater Manchester Cricket League Championship this year, have opted to put activity on hold.

When the doors do reopen, though, you can expect a new look.

A spokesman for Greenfield CC said: “We have taken the difficult decision to close for a couple of months.

“We will announce our Spring opening times and pre season events soon.

Thanks for your support in 2022 and we look forward to a great year ahead.

“We’re taking advantage by redecorating the clubhouse in time for the season.”

