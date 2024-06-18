Grotton veterinary nurse trials canine CRP course to help four-legged friends

A GROTTON-BASED veterinary nurse is helping to trial a new canine CPR course for pet professionals across Manchester.

Rachel Bean, who is one of the UK’s leading canine first aiders, is delivering the Basic Life Support course, which is aimed at people have dogs in their workspace.

In the two-hour sessions, Rachel will go through the theory of CPR and there will be a practical session so learners can feel confident they can save a life.

Rachel, who holds the prestigious Recover Guidelines Rescuer Certificate, said: “Whether you are a pet professional, have a dog friendly office or work in a space which welcomes dogs, this course is an amazing way to get up to speed on the basics of life saving.

“We are trialling the new course in Manchester first and hope businesses will be happy to be trailblazers in making their premises not only dog friendly, but dog safe too.

“The country is getting more dog friendly than ever and that is a wonderful thing, but it is so important that as many people as possible know what to do should the worst happen.

“My course will help you act calmly and quickly to save a life and may inspire you to take your studies further too to include more life-saving skills.”

As well as working in veterinary practice, Rachel also travels the world teaching canine first aid.

And she co-runs the Vet on Set business which operates out of Manchester’s Media City, providing animal support to film and TV productions using four-legged stars.

