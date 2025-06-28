Gun found during Oldham police search of woodland

POLICE have recovered a gun during a search of woodland in Oldham.

Officers from the Greater Manchester force’s Operation Vulcan unearthed a revolver while scouring woodland at the end of Acre Lane – behind residential properties on Fontwell Lane – in Derker.

After the discovery on Thursday, June 26, the weapon was safely and forensically recovered and will be examined by expert officers to determine if it is a viable weapon.

Derker is the latest location to join Operation Vulcan after operational successes in Manchester’s Cheetham Hill and Piccadilly Gardens.

It sees a team of dedicated officers and partners carrying out sustained, strategic disruptive activity to directly combat the issues which are affecting the community the most.

Working with Oldham Council, a variety of partner agencies, and using specialist resources from across the force, it is tackling anti-social behaviour, drug crime, vehicle crime and anti-social driving, child criminal exploitation, cuckooing and violent crime.

Detective Chief Inspector Christian Julien, from Operation Vulcan, said: “This successful weapon sweep in Derker demonstrates Operation Vulcan’s continued commitment to making Oldham’s streets safer.

“The recovery of this firearm is significant – firearms have plagued our community for too long, and we are doing everything in our power to get these lethal weapons off our streets.

“We will relentlessly pursue offenders who choose to carry and use these lethal weapons, which threaten the safety of the community, and will work tirelessly to identify, locate and recover illegal firearms through operations like this one.

“Since 2021, we have successfully recovered 315 firearms across our operations, and each weapon taken off the streets potentially saves lives.

“If you have any information about firearms, or other criminality in Derker and Oldham, we encourage you to report it to us, so we can investigate and pursue offenders who are causing serious harm to your community.”

Information can be shared by calling 101, or by using Greater Manchester Police’s Live Chat function online at Home | Greater Manchester Police.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.