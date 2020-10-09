Halloween and bonfire events cancelled in Oldham

Halloween isn’t going to be as ‘spooktacular’ as previous years – but that doesn’t mean you can’t have some frightfully good fun.

Due to Coronavirus, Oldham Council won’t be hosting the full range of events for all the family to enjoy – but you can still get involved in the spirit.

Instead, this year they are asking our young people to get creative.

You are invited to draw a pumpkin or something similarly spooky and then stick it in your window – just like many of you did to show your support for the NHS and key workers.

Or you could download a fun colouring sheet by visiting http://www.oldham.gov.uk/halloween

Send your best photos via Facebook @LoveOldham and Twitter @oldhamCouncil and make sure you use the hashtag #SpookyOldham

Library services will be hosting a range of Halloween Half-Term family festivities on its Facebook Page – @OldhamLibraryService

These include: seasonal origami craft; witches and monsters quiz; zombie story with local author J C Perry; and our Halloween Histories mini-series, playfully performed fun facts for the whole family to enjoy.

Sadly, this year’s Big Bang Bonfire will also not be taking place due to the restrictions on social gatherings.

The annual event, which has regularly attracted thousands of people to Oldham Edge Playing Fields, has had to be cancelled this year.

Councillor Sean Fielding, Leader of Oldham Council, said: “Coronavirus has not gone away and is still circulating in the borough.

“Over the last few months we’ve all had to make sacrifices and we’ll have to continue doing so.

“This means we won’t be able to socialise with people and do a lot of things we normally enjoy.

“However, if we all stick to the rules, we’ll have more things to do and look forward to in the future.”

To ensure residents stay safe during the Halloween and Bonfire Night period, we’ll be working alongside Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service and the police as part of the annual Treacle campaign to keep people safe from fires, injuries and nuisance.

Cllr Fielding added: “Our emergency services are put under extreme pressure around this time of year – and we don’t want to see that happening especially as the Coronavirus means they are already working in difficult circumstances.

“Act responsibly, stay safe and continue to look out for others.”

If you are going to buy fireworks always look for the CE mark – they must display this as it shows they are manufactured to essential safety standards.

The instructions and warnings must be in English and must be marked with a F1, F2 or F3 category.

Check for a manufacturer’s name and address on the packaging. If the manufacturer is not in the EU then there should also be an importer’s name and address too.

If you see fireworks on sale missing any of these requirements or believe that they are being sold to under-18s then report this to trading standards on 0808 223 1133.

Share this story: Tweet





Print

