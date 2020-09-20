“Have you seen the Perfect Ten ?”, is the question that the Greater Manchester Birding City Region Project are asking to Greater Manchester residents and visitors.

The Greater Manchester Birding City Region Project are promoting “The Perfect Ten” as part of the third Greater Manchester Green Summit, taking place online from Monday 21st – Thursday 24th September.

James Walsh, aka The Mancunian Birder, one of the originators of the GMBCR Project says “For this years’ Green Summit our theme is “The Perfect Ten”, ten bird species selected to represent each of the ten boroughs.”

“At the inaugural Greater Manchester Green Summit in March 2018 we launched the GMBCR Project at Manchester Central. At the Green Summit in March 2019 at The Lowry on Salford Quays we highlighted the Eco-Tourism potential of Greater Manchester with a tour around the docklands to see birds such as Peregrine Falcons. This year we are highlighting the amazing birdlife present in all the boroughs.”

Shaun Hargreaves of the GMBCR Project says “We launched the “Perfect Ten” film at the virtual Manchester Festival of Nature in June to critical acclaim on social media.

Now that we have put Greater Manchester on the map, we are now promoting “The Perfect Ten” film to all the Greater Manchester councils, media and marketing agencies.

Collectively, the GMBCR Project have spent many years researching the environment and birdlife of Greater Manchester and we have carefully selected the ten bird species that best represent each borough.

From the serene Mute Swan in Salford, to the beautiful Northern Lapwing in Trafford, the colourful Rose-ringed Parakeet in Manchester, the stunning Kingfisher in Bolton, the elegant Little Egret in Bury, the superstar Willow Tit in Wigan, the powerful Peregrine in Rochdale, the wise Oldham Tawny Owl, to the picturesque Red Grouse on Tameside, the Greater Manchester city region has world-class birdlife.”

The virtual Greater Manchester Green Summit 2020 takes place online from Monday 21st – 24th September.

Share this story: Tweet





Print

