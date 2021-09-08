Heart-warming comedy opens Oldham Coliseum autumn season

OLDHAM Coliseum presents a joyful return to the stage with Tanika Gupta’s heart-warming, silly and thoughtful comedy Love N Stuff.

The perfect tonic to lift spirits following the past 18 months, Love N Stuff runs in Oldham from Thursday, September 16 to Saturday, October 2, followed by a tour to Watford Palace Theatre and Sheffield Crucible Theatre Studio.

Bindi and Mansoor were star-crossed lovers and now they’re everyone’s favourite couple. They’ve been happily married for years and have built a great life for themselves in the UK.

But something’s not right; Mansoor’s decided to move back to India and is waiting in the departure lounge! Bindi’s hatched a plan to get him to stay and half the neighbourhood are involved.

The characters of Bindi and Mansoor were first introduced in Tankia Gupta’s British Bollywood musical Wah! Wah! Girls in 2012.

They proved so popular that a new play – Love N Stuff – was commissioned about them, premiering at Theatre Royal Stratford East the following year.

Komal Amin (Trojan Horse for LUNG, Testmatch for English Touring Theatre) plays Bindi with Maanuv Thiara (Landscapers for Sky – alongside Olivia Coleman, Collection 1 for Tara Theatre) playing Mansoor.

In this laugh-out-loud play, Komal and Maanuv will also play over 13 other characters including a streetsmart teenager, a hippy and a Scottish policewoman.

Writer Tanika Gupta has penned over 20 stage plays, 30 radio plays for the BBC and several original television dramas, as well as script for EastEnders, Grange Hill and The Bill.

Director Gitika Buttoo is Associate Director of LUNG Theatre. Her most recent credits include: Disproportionately Affected (Tara Theatre, 2021) and The Jungle Book (Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre 2021). Gitika also directed LUNG’s UK tour of Trojan Horse, which came to the Coliseum in February 2020

Find out more and book tickets online www.coliseum.org.uk or call the box office on 0161 624 2829.

