Hive of online activity results in “wonderful” musical festival

AN Uppermill-based mental health specialist combined his two biggest passions to organise ‘the world’s cheapest music festival’.

Paul Wolstenholme has now described the two-day, online Thrive Hive Fest as “wonderful”.

Scores of artists, many of them Saddleworth or Tameside based, came together to raise nearly £1,000 for charity.

With Thrive Hive 21 still available to view until the end of February, Paul hopes he can eventually present a cheque for four figures to the Tameside, Oldham and Glossop branch of mental health charity, Mind.

“As 2021 dawned, this was just the seed of an idea,” he explained.

“After five weeks of intense work, Thrive Hive Fest happened.

“I was really emotional at the end but what a triumph. I was so humbled by the support of artists, promoters and attendees.

“The response was amazing and I’m so proud of myself and all the artists involved.

“Despite tech glitches and multiple errors on my part during day one, the weekend was a tremendous success.

“Thirty fantastic musicians, poets and more shared their wonderful gifts with over 100 attendees who, judging by the comments on the live stream and the lovely messages that folk have sent to me, really loved watching the live-streamed festival.



“This was a huge labour of love for me. I had never done anything like this before.

“But I really enjoyed it. It was so energising, uplifting, humbling and exciting.

“Shall we do this again? I’m not committing to anything yet because it was a massive labour of love.

“Right now I need a rest and would need more help if there is a next time.”

Paul pulled together a cosmopolitan bill of bands, individuals and poets including Scot Tim Kwant.



Tim is also part of Lapwing who produced a viral festive hit, Hope Christmas Gets You to Me that brought national airplay and to the reach of celebrities such as Graham Norton and Lorraine Kelly.

Thrive Hive also showcased a collection of local talent including: Jake Fletcher, Ambiere, Mercy Kelly, Leon the Pig Farmer, Cosmic Mother and Bryn Chapman.

“I work in mental health and music is another big passion,” said Paul, director of Pathlight specialising in workplace wellbeing, mental health training and coaching.

“I know the uplifting power of music and thought a Festival like this could raise lockdown spirits while raising money for Mind.”

The charity has been overwhelmed with referrals for mental health support since the pandemic began.

The £10 ‘entrance’ covered both evenings sets and provided access to a link for streaming of the artists who will have pre-recorded their sets. The link remains ‘live’ and anyone wishing to watch should go to: watch the festival, please encourage them to buy a ticket: www.pathlight.org.uk/events

Founded in Greater Manchester, Pathlight aims to foster positive mental health, compassionate relationships and mindful, productive workplaces. The company provides training, support and consultancy services.

