Hole lot of leaks! United Utilities fixing multiple problems in Greenfield

A SERIES of water leaks has brought traffic problems for villagers in Greenfield.

Three streets are currently closed while another is under repair but open as United Utilities source the problems.

Chapel Road, connecting Greenfield to Uppermill, has been shut for several days after investigations got underway.

It’s the second time in just over two months this busy road has been closed for leak related reasons.

A sizeable hole has been dug to locate the damage but the site was unmanned.

Ladhill Lane-opposite the King William IV pub-is the latest street to be shut with work starting on Tuesday evening.

Contractors are also fixing leaks on Chew Vale and Wellington Road though the latter remains open.

A spokesperson for United Utilities said: “Our engineers are currently fixing leaking mains on Chew Vale and Wellington Road in Greenfield, Oldham.

“Traffic management is in place until the end of this week to ensure we can work safely. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The company was initially unaware it had started work on Chapel Road!

