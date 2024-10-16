Holiday let plans to revitalise ‘uninhabitable’ Diggle home?

A DERELICT Diggle home could receive a new lease of life as a holiday let if plans are approved by Oldham Council.

The planning application seeks a change of use from residential dwelling to holiday let for the building at Thurstons, on Ridge Lane.

It seeks approval for internal and external alterations, including the replacement of external door and windows, replacement of main roof, repairs to outbuilding, re-pointing of stonework, and removal and installation of small sections of internal partition walls.

The heritage, planning, design and access statement, prepared by Caroline Tamworth Planning, says it will be a positive move for the vacant Grade II listed building.

It states: “The dwelling has recently been bought by the applicant and is in need of significant repair and modernisation to enable its future use either as a dwelling or a holiday let.

“The proposed development will protect and improve the local environmental quality as a result of the extensive repairs to the fabric of the building.

“The applicant wishes to preserve and enhance the character and appearance of the building and bring it back into good use which will be of benefit to the visual amenity of the locality.”

The proposed holiday let would be a two-bedroomed property with continued use of two car parking spaces in the layby on Huddersfield Road. It would also create work for one part-time employee.

The statement adds: “Due to its size, the holiday let use is unlikely to lead to unacceptable levels of noise and disturbance resulting from the comings and goings of large numbers of visitors to the property.

“The proposed use of the building as a holiday let is appropriate within the Green Belt setting and will support the local tourism economy and support the range of outdoor sport and recreation opportunities within the area.

“The proposals have been sensitively designed to ensure that the resulting appearance will be complementary to the original building, street scene and character and appearance of Thurstons.

“There are clear public and environmental benefits to the proposal which would outweigh any perceived less than substantial harm associated with the changes to the heritage asset in this case.

“The application building is vacant, and the fabric is deteriorating with a large section of the main roof having collapsed.

“The dwelling is uninhabitable in its current state, but the applicant is committed to making considerable financial investment to bring the building back into use and create an attractive holiday let unit.

“The proposals have been carefully designed to respect and enhance the historic fabric and appearance of the building whilst making it suitable for modern living.”

