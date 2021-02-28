Homes project in former cotton mill nearing completion

DENSHAW’S last surviving cotton mill has been brought back to life and turned into three bespoke town houses.

The history of Woodbrow Mill can be traced back more than two centuries though the site has been empty for many years.

So when Denshaw resident and property developer Martin Whyment was looking for a new project, the derelict buildings, located off the A62 Oldham Road, appealed to his creative senses.



The purchase of the mill, built in the final year of King George III’s reign, was completed just prior to lockdown.

Nearly 12 months on the first of the loft style homes, with great views over the Tame Valley, has been completed.

“I live just round the corner and hated seeing it empty and run down,” explained Martin. “I had already built a couple of properties in Denshaw on an abandoned factory building.

“And I thought the mill could be revived from a tatty eyesore into three lovely houses with unique features.”

Planning permission by former applicants had previously been submitted for four properties in 2013.

Martin embarked on his own development journey by building his own home. The property in Leeds featured in a BBC2 programme, The House That 100K Built. “It was like a budget Grand Designs,” laughed Martin. “I think the series is still available on Amazon in America.

“When I used to be on Facebook I would get random friends request from China or Australia where people had seen the programme.”

“I am always looking out for development opportunities but I really enjoyed doing the mill. It’s been great to see an old building brought back to life.”

