Homes redevelopment plan for derelict mill

THE SITE of a Delph mill that was devastated by fire will be turned into 60 properties, if planning permission is granted.

An area occupied by the Grade-II listed Bailey Mill, at the end of the Delph Donkey walking route, has laid derelict since the blaze in 2016.

But the Gledhill family of nearby wool spinning form R Gledhill Limited, which was founded by Ronald Gledhill, has applied to Oldham Council to convert it.

All bar two of the existing buildings – the west warehouse and office building – will be demolished and part of the chimney will be retained.

The weaving shed, concrete link structure, Oldham Road warehouse, boiler house and remnants of the main mill will all go.

And overall, the reaction from members of the public has been positive.

Documents supporting the redevelopment, which would see a mixture of houses and apartments built, state: “The proposed development will restore and convert a redundant, at risk, listed building and provide a viable long-term use.

“As a result, the proposals will enhance the setting as well as the wider landscape character through the removal of several surrounding later additions.

“The new build elements will be located so the historic buildings retain prominence from key viewpoints and along the Oldham Road and Delph New Road frontages.

“The setting of the listed buildings will be enhanced. The removal of later additions and less significant structures and the layout of the new houses will afford more ‘breathing space’ around them.

“Key positive aspects of the setting, such as the original chimney and reservoir would be retained.”

Bailey Mill became vacant in 2000 and the building deteriorated, culminating in 2016’s fire.

But while this application has been made following ‘positive informal pre-application discussions with the council,’ a majority of people who responded to a website gauging opinion is in favour.

Visitors to a website were asked if they supported redevelopment of Bailey Mill.

Of the 86 entries, 76 answered yes, with 10 answering no and of those, no-one chose the option of preferring to leave the area untouched.

Any loss of trees will be offset by new tree planting, including beech along Delph New Road.

What are described as ‘abnormal costs’ mean the applicant is seeking to reduce council policy requirements and infrastructure contributions such as affordable housing, open space and recreational facilities and infrastructure delivery and funding on viability reasons.

But they add: “We submit an open book viability assessment in line with government guidance.

“This allows the council to determine whether the proposed departure from policy is justified.

“Where financial contributions, onsite infrastructure or off-site works and restoration of historic buildings and other infrastructure are necessary to ensure that a proposal is sustainable.”

Affordable housing was also one of the things highlighted in any negative comments, along with making sure the Delph Donkey is not affected.

They include: “We have concerns over the number of houses being built in our semi-rural area due to the lack of infrastructure and resources available to support this, eg medical and educational.

“Should the plans go ahead we would really appreciate the Delph Donkey line close to the area being maintained and the drainage issues fixed.

“Too much building in Saddleworth of houses that are not affordable. Too many houses been built in Saddleworth means more traffic. We do not have a medical centre which can cope with more people and where will children go to school.”

Oldham Council’s planning committee will decide whether to grant or refuse planning permission but the applicant’s documents add: “The proposed Bailey Mill development is an exciting development opportunity yet with exceptional circumstances to bring about change to this derelict brownfield site.”

