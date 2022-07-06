Hopwood Hall students are all smiles after completing first year of T-Levels

T-LEVELS have been branded a resounding success by staff and students at Hopwood Hall College and University Centre.

The revolutionary new qualifications – which combine classroom learning with work placements – launched at the college in September 2021.

Those learners who were part of the inaugural cohort are now all smiles as they finish their first year of their courses.

This includes Imogen Tudor, who is studying T-Level Supporting Adult Nursing.

Imogen – who attended Crompton House School in Shaw – chose the course after achieving great results in her GCSEs.

The 17-year-old is now planning to advance to university when she completes the second year of her qualification next year.

Imogen and her classmates all gathered for a photo ahead of T-Level Celebration Week.

The national event is taking place at colleges across the country who have been part of the initial rollout.

Hopwood Hall originally launched T-Levels with five routes: Digital, Education and Childcare, Health, Science and Construction.

The pathways have been so popular that a further two routes – Business, as well as Engineering and Manufacturing – will now launch in September 2022.

These have already sparked the interest of school leavers from across Greater Manchester, so additional routes are now being planned for 2023.

T-Levels were created in conjunction with employers to ensure that students are work-ready when they leave education.

Each qualification features a 45-day work placement, with students working in businesses of all shapes and sizes across the region.

Imogen is completing her placement at Northern care Alliance and has so far undertaken valuable experience in the podiatry, hearing and sight departments.

She said: “T-Levels have felt very fresh and exciting! I’ve made some great new friends along the way and the tutors have been so supportive.

“The best part is that the course is so varied. The practical elements mean that you’re rarely sat down – we’re always out doing stuff.

“For people thinking of taking a T-Level, I’d say do it! It’s especially worth it just for the placement.”

Julia Heap, Principal and CEO of Hopwood Hall College and University Centre, said: “We’re so thrilled by the early success we’ve had after introducing T-Levels.

“The new qualifications have really been embraced by the community – not just the ambitious young people but our amazing employer partners who are supporting us in shaping futures.

“I’ve no doubt that next year will be even better and we can’t wait to offer even more opportunities for school leavers.

“Whether you want to progress to Higher Education, a Higher Apprenticeship or simply enter the workforce after just two years, this qualification would be perfect for you.”

