How East Midlands SMEs Are Using Property to Fund Business Growth

Across the East Midlands, more business owners are turning to property to fund growth. Instead of unsecured loans or overdraft extensions, they are borrowing against property they already own. UK secured lending volumes rose consistently between early 2023 and early 2025, and regional brokers report the same trend on the ground.

Research published in January 2026 by Novuna Business Finance found that 89% of small business owners in the East Midlands are entering the year with active growth plans, the highest rate outside London. The appetite is there. The question is where the capital comes from.

The businesses driving it are not startups. They are established firms with assets, tight margins, and growth plans that need capital now. Some have been operating for fifteen or twenty years. The property they own has gained value. The business needs room to move. That combination is exactly what secured lending addresses.

Property Equity as a Funding Route for Regional Firms

A Nottinghamshire warehouse owner does not need to sell to access the equity sitting in that building. A Leicester business whose director bought a house ten years ago holds collateral that a secured lender will advance against. That is what is happening across the region. Owners who once saw property as locked capital are now putting it to work.

Second charge mortgages are the most common structure. Firms use them for premises work, machinery, stock ahead of a large contract, or simply to stabilise cash flow during a growth phase. Before committing to any structure, owners should speak to a secured loan specialist who can map out lender options and confirm what the asset will actually support.

Derbyshire hospitality businesses with seasonal revenue find unsecured lending almost impossible to structure. A secure loan against property removes that problem. Repayment terms run from five to twenty-five years, long enough to match what the business actually earns across a year.

Regional brokers working with East Midlands firms report that manufacturing and logistics owners in particular are driving demand. Industrial units purchased a decade ago have gained significantly in value. That gain is now being put to work. For some Nottinghamshire firms, the equity released has funded machinery replacements that would otherwise have stalled for another two or three years.

Why Secured Lending Appeals to East Midlands Businesses

Amounts range from £10,000 to well above £500,000. Property as security reduces lender risk, and that reduction shows up in the rate. Monthly repayments on a secured product sit below what an equivalent unsecured facility costs. For a business running on thin margins, that difference is operational, not theoretical.

Broker panels submit applications to multiple lenders simultaneously. Decisions come back in days. A Nottingham manufacturer moving on a time-sensitive equipment purchase cannot wait weeks for a single bank to respond. That speed is one reason the product has gained ground in the region.

Start Up Loans and similar programmes have pushed funding into the East Midlands, but finance gaps remain. Many firms missed growth windows because capital arrived late or not at all, a pattern reflected in broader SME finance trends in the UK. Property-backed borrowing operates on a different timeline and ties directly to assets owners already hold.

What SME Owners Should Check Before Borrowing

Lenders are now required to verify the loan fits. Income, liabilities, projected cash flow, all checked against paperwork. Bank statements, business accounts, payslips. East Midlands owners benefit from that process. It surfaces problems before they become defaults.

Upfront costs need a clear look before anything is signed. Valuation fees, legal costs, broker fees. A £100,000 facility can carry several thousand pounds in setup expenses, and borrowing costs continue to shift alongside broader UK lending and interest rate data. Regional brokers cap fees at 8% or £3,950, whichever is lower. Itemised figures early make the difference.

Property is no longer a passive asset for many East Midlands businesses. It is being used to unlock capital when timing matters and traditional finance falls short. For owners, the decision is not just about access to funds, but about how quickly they can act on an opportunity without losing control of what they have built. Done carefully, secured borrowing becomes a tool that supports growth rather than delays it. In a region where margins are tight and timing matters, that shift is already shaping how businesses move forward.