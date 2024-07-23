Hundreds dedicate roses to remember loved ones at hospice

HUNDREDS of people turned out for a summer celebration at a local hospice to remember lost loved ones.

Dr Kershaw’s Hospice recently held their third annual ‘Rose to Remember’ event where supporters dedicate a metal pink rose in memory of those no longer with us alongside a donation.

In total, 750 roses were dedicated and over £13,260 was raised to support patient care at the Royton-based hospice.

A short celebrant service was attended by 300 members of the local community as each dedicated rose was on display in the hospice’s gardens before being lovingly picked for each family who attended.

The event included performances from Dr Kershaw’s Hospice Choir and Brian Clarke Academy Choir, as well as refreshments, a raffle and some stalls.

The hospice said the occasion on Sunday, June 23, was a success.

Alice Entwistle, Fundraising Events Lead at Dr Kershaw’s, said: “Thank you so much to everyone who supported and made a rose dedication or attended and contributed at our event – it really does mean so much.

“The support from the community is overwhelming and we really couldn’t do it without you!”

Royton Co-op Store Manager, Darren Ramsden, and some of his colleagues attended on the day, giving up their time to volunteer at the cafe.

He stated: “I am thrilled that we were able to help take Rose to Remember into its third year. It’s a privilege as a Store Manager to be able to make a difference to the community around the four walls of our shop.

“It was truly amazing to see hospice supporters from all aspects of the community come together for a truly great event.”

