‘Inspiration to us all’ – Rangers RL tribute to long distance running star

SADDLEWORTH Rangers chairman Shane Wilson has saluted Kevin Sinfield for completing his remarkable ‘seven in seven’ marathon challenge.

“What Kevin brings to our club is priceless,” said Shane.

“He is an inspiration to us all and a fantastic role model for our children.

“On behalf of Saddleworth Rangers we could not be prouder of what Kevin has accomplished.

“He has shown true grit, determination and a massive heart.

“I know he will be modest in what he has achieved not only for Rob but for all those families affected by MND.

“He has demonstrated that rugby league develops friendships that last a lifetime.

“Also, a big shout for Darrel Rogers too who has unselfishly given his time to support Kev while undertaking this mammoth effort.

“I’m proud to be able to call them both my friends and friends of our club.”

Ironically, for all his Saddleworth links, Kevin started his career at neighbouring Waterhead RL.

Share this story: Tweet





Print

