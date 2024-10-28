International artist Demsteader’s new book inspired by hometown Saddleworth

AN INTERNATIONALLY acclaimed artist is unveiling his inaugural book inspired by Saddleworth to tell the tale of his rise from butcher to best-selling painter.

Mark Demsteader, one of the UK’s most celebrated figurative artists, will unveil his highly anticipated book ‘Moorland’ at Manchester Art Fair on November 15-17.

The Uppermill-based artist, who enjoyed international recognition with ‘Emma’ – a sell-out exhibition featuring portraits of Hollywood star Emma Watson, rarely shows outside of London.

But now Demsteader’s work, which has been acquired by famous faces including Angelina Jolie, Nicolas Cage, and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is captured in the 180-page book.

‘Moorland’ includes in-depth interviews with the 61-year-old artist, alongside an exquisite collection of photographs.

It documents his unconventional journey from butcher at his father’s family’s butchery and meat packing at Manchester Meat Market to bestselling figurative artist, providing a rare glimpse into his work and personal life.

Featured are images of the rich, luxurious textures and mesmerising muses for which Demsteader is globally recognised, including portraits of Emma Watson, Erin O’Connor, and Marianela Nuñez.

There are also never-before-seen images of the artist at work and at home in Uppermill. It was his hometown which inspired the title of the book, as Saddleworth Moor provides the artist with the space and stillness he cherishes.

He said: “You feel like you’re in a different universe up there, everything stands still.”

The book is produced by Cheshire Art Gallery, who will stage an exhibition of the artist’s latest work at the Ack Lane East gallery in Bramhall from November 21 to December 7, and written by author and former Principal of Oldham Sixth Form College, Nick Brown OBE FRSA.

‘Moorland’ will be unveiled by Demsteader at the exclusive preview evening of Manchester Art Fair on November 15 ahead of an exclusive talk on November 16 at 2.15pm.

Demsteader will provide a first-hand insight into his rise as an artist and how those early years working as a butcher taught him more about the structure of sinew, bone and flesh, albeit livestock not human, than any life drawing class.

A book signing will also be hosted from 12pm to 3pm providing art enthusiasts with the opportunity to meet the artist and secure a copy of the highly anticipated book.

Two editions will be available – a signed hardback special collector’s edition limited to just 200 copies (£80) and a paperback edition (£30).

A short film produced by award-winning film maker Gaius Brown will accompany ‘Moorland’ and is available to view online.

Demsteader commented: “I’m very happy to be exhibiting at this year’s Manchester Art Fair and to have the opportunity to unveil my first book, Moorlands, at the event.

“The book was put together in collaboration with Nick Brown OBE FRSA and Cheshire Art Gallery whose hard work made it possible.”

Ella Pemberton, of Cheshire Art Gallery, added: “We’re looking forward to bringing Mark’s work to Manchester Art Fair.

“Not many paintings stop people in their tracks, but Mark’s work really does. It’s an absolute honour to be able to show his paintings and see the response that they provoke.

“Despite being so admired and studied by so many students, Mark has always shied away from the limelight, with very little written on him. This is until now.

“Moorland is the only real resource on Mark, in which he talks explicitly about his life, works, and technique. It’s the book that collectors, students and admirers of his work have been waiting for.”

Manchester Art Fair opens at Manchester Central with an exclusive preview night on Friday, November 15 (5-9pm) and continues on Saturday, November 16 (10am-6pm) and Sunday, November 17 (10am-4pm). Advance ticket prices start from £12 plus booking fee and are available online: manchesterartfair.co.uk/tickets

Attracting more than 13,000 art enthusiasts, the fair is one of the city’s most celebrated cultural events, bringing together over 170 UK and individual artists, galleries, and artist-led spaces.

Find out more about Mark Demsteader’s work online: www.markdemsteader.com

