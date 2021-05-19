It’s a dog’s life in Uppermill at new boutique Sidney&Sapphire

WHEN animal lover Briony Morrey completed her degree in Fashion Design, she wasn’t sure how she would put it to use in everyday life… until now.

Combining her two passions, she has opened the Sidney&Sapphire Dog Boutique with her business partner and best friend Kayleigh Brooks on the bustling Uppermill High Street.

Specialising in quirky designs of harnesses, leads, accessories and treats, Sidney&Sapphire even offers unique clothing ranges for fur parents so they can match their pooches!

They even have a ‘dog deli’ with ten treat jars where customers can grab a pick-and-mix for their pooches.

Briony first got the idea to launch her own business after finding a gap in the market, explaining: “I found that a lot of businesses tend to focus on accessories for smaller breeds predominantly.

“My dog is much larger than most and I just couldn’t find anything I liked, which got me thinking about how canine accessories are made, and things just went from there.

“Kayleigh has been amazing, investing her money into this venture and now we’re in business together. Things have really grown quite quickly.”

As the business expanded it brought with it a whirlwind of changes, the most significant being the new store in the heart of Uppermill.

Briony said: “We actually launched the business during the first UK lockdown and I’ve been working out of my kitchen almost the whole time.

“Like a lot of people, I wasn’t sure if I was going to have a job by the time things started to get back to normal and I’ve always wanted to do something I loved.

“Originally, we weren’t looking for a shop so much as a unit, just somewhere we could keep all our stock because my house was full to the brim.

“As we started looking, we always said the perfect place for a shop would be Uppermill because it’s dog walker central, so when we found this place, we knew we had to go for it.”

Despite her high street presence spanning only a few weeks so far, Briony has already teamed up with other Mancunian pet suppliers, like Lola’s Bakery and Sniff It Out, with plans for further expansion.

She said: “The next steps which we are already discussing are more stylish designs and new products, including a handy dog walkers’ bag made to match our collections.

“We’ve already had a really positive response online through our social media presence and I think once our signage is complete and people know where we are that will also be the case in Uppermill.”

• Browse the full range online at www.sidneyandsapphire.com or visit their new store, above All Wrapped Up, at 42 High Street, Uppermill, OL3 6HA.

They are open seven days a week: Monday to Saturday from 10am-5pm and Sunday from 11am-4pm.

