It’s a grower – Gardenback tune added to charity album

A SADDLEWORTH band has been included on a charity compilation album featuring many of Manchester’s best and most promising artists. In its first week of release, Owed Summer, involving local three-piece, Gardenback, exceeded its initial fundraising target for the NHS Covid-19 Appeal.

Gardenback, aka Jacob, Ellis and Neil James, are one of 10 bands asked to contribute a tune to the album, which is available digitally for a minimum donation of £4.50 or on cassette for £6.

“This Is Modern Living’ is the record’s third track, originally recorded at Sub Pressure Studio at Wharf Mill, Diggle.

Bassist/vocalist Ellis said, “The compilation is great and we were so excited when Alex asked us to be on it.

“It’s just great to be on there with so many good bands from Manchester – and it really shows a glimpse of how much good stuff was happening in venues before lockdown!”

Additionally to supporting the NHS, monies raised will be donated to Manchester and Salford music venues where Gardenback have often delivered their distinctive indie sound.

Other groups on Owed Summer include: The Big Peach, The Be Positives, Springfield Elementary and Farfisa.

The project is the brainchild of Alex Bennett, 23, and Georgie Brooke, 22.

“We know so many people in bands in Manchester it just made a lot of sense to get them together to donate a song or demo,” said Alex, a former graphic design student.

“Everyone was really positive and it has been great to receive such a good response,” added Georgie, a teaching assistant.

“People were onboard buying it straight away. Some have given more than they had to which is really good.

“We originally hoped to raise £250 but because of the response we have increased it to £500.”

Added Alex: “The album flows well and it is not only about raising money. It is getting the bands’ names out there. “Everyone probably now knows someone who has come into contact with coronavirus. It is impossible to ignore.

“Going forward it would be great to put on a live gig for bands featuring on the album but because of what is happening it is not something we can plan for.”

• To buy Owed Summer visit: https://tinyurl.com/ybna9ygq

Share this story: Tweet





Print

