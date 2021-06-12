It’s out with the old, in with the new at OMRT

THERE’S a new member of Oldham Mountain Rescue Team as the Greenfield based operation said its farewells to an old ‘friend’.

A successful fundraising initiative allowed OMRT to purchase a new control version to replace a predecessor bought from Woodhead MRT 12 years ago.

The latter, however, has found a new home with East Cornwall Search and Rescue Team based in Bodmin, complete with specialist electrical and electronic equipment.

The new vehicle – known as OM3 – now has pride of place at headquarters. OMRT said: “We have been staggered and thankful with the levels of support, financial and non-financial, received from all our supporters and the local community.

“However, special thanks go to local vehicle builder, Venari Group, who have worked and supported us tirelessly on this project for the last 12 months at nil cost.

“Without their dedication, designs and manpower, we would not have completed this project as quickly or to the level that has been achieved.”

On their old faithful OMRT added: “It arrived in time and proved very useful during one of our worst winters, 2009 to 2010.

“Since then it has been a regular sight around the area and has attended the majority of our incidents.”

