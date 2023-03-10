Join Inspiral Carpets member as he chairs debate on local music scene

OLDHAM Library is hosting a unique debate that will hopefully strike a chord with residents.

On March 29 ‘Sounds of the Suburbs: The future of live music in Oldham’ is being held at the Greaves Street venue.

Industry insiders and performers will be discussing if a live music scene can survive outside Manchester city centre.

The panel includes members of the Greater Manchester Music Board: Jay Taylor (Chair & part of Music Venue Trust), Dave Brown (Even The Stars webzine) and Rebecca Swarray (Greater Manchester Combined Authority).

The night will be chaired by Martyn Walsh, bass player with Oldham’s very own Inspiral Carpets and a music industry consultant.

The organisers hope attendees will come away from the event with the information and confidence to help shape the musical and cultural landscape of Oldham.

Councillor Elaine Taylor, Deputy Leader of Oldham Council and Cabinet Member for Culture and Leisure, said: “We believe culture can play a big part in the borough’s future, with music at the forefront of things.

“Over the years the borough has produced artists who have played – and whose music has been heard – across the globe.

“Sir William Walton, Simon Wright, Mark Owen, Carl Cox, Kelly Llorenna and rising star Seb Lowe are just a few of the names who were brought up or lived here.

“We’d love Oldham to produce another big name.

“But for that to happen there needs to be venues and practice areas for people to perform and hone their craft. A lot of the pubs and bars where this has happened have closed, and that’s the same across the country.

“We’re doing our bit by creating a new events space for public and private use in the new look Spindles and this session promises to get people talking to see if others can help out in the future.

“So, if you are musician, work in the industry or just like listening or have an interest in live music then why not book your place?”

The event is free and runs from 7pm until 9pm.

To book a slot visit here