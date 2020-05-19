Just wild about flowers!

SCARRED pieces of grass on the Pennine Bridleway in Greenfield will soon be transformed into oases of colour.

Several areas of parched looking ground had appeared in recent weeks either side of Chew Valley Road.

But the almost constant spring sunshine isn’t the cause of the discolouration.

Instead, staff from Oldham Council have been busily preparing the land for the introduction of wildflower meadows. Seeding is set to take place in the coming week.

The locally sourced seed mix contains annual and perennial species that enhance the environment and provide a sustainable habitat for bees and butterflies.

The meadows will also remove the need for the grass to be routinely mowed.

