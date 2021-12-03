Kevin WILL challenge himself again

IF you think running 101 miles in 24 hours, on top of seven marathons in seven days, is enough, think again.

For Kevin Sinfield admits he and his team are set to go again, once something ‘creative’ is found.

The effects of his latest challenge were there for all to see – four days later, he only just started feeling all his toes again.

But after running on the spot and doing sessions on a watt bike at home, the desire to put himself through it again is strong.

A get together of those involved in the Seven in Seven also saw ideas tossed around.

“I think we’ll do another one, I’m pretty sure we’ll do something,” Kevin said. “I’ve had some thoughts about it already.

“Everyone I’ve spoken to who was involved in this one has just said how much they enjoyed it. For something that was so difficult and tough, they want to go again.

“It’s not put me off going again. I’m almost thinking, ‘I’m looking forward to doing something again.’

“What it’ll be, I’m not sure but the experience has been incredible.”

With the money raised, a new project worker is helping to expand services for children, young people and families.

Kevin’s efforts and the money raised by him and others have made a real difference to the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

A dedicated manager has been recruited to expand the service offered by its helpline, MND Connect – in the six months to September 3,655 calls and emails were answered

And with it, the association’s team in the north organised 113 support meetings and supported 149 volunteers in the six months to September.

“I’m just massively overwhelmed,” added Kevin. “We thought £100,000 was a really good amount of money to start with.

“We got another £100,000 of sponsorship, so we thought if we could get to £200,000, we’d have been made up.

“But I won’t feel I’ve done enough until we get a cure for MND. It’s something the whole team and I are passionate about.

“Watching it back is brilliant, there are so many happy memories which take away the pain. The team was incredible, as were the people and families we met who have been affected by MND.

“I’m not sure what the next one will be. We will go again but we’ll see. It’s hard to think of something creative.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

