Kindness awards for Saddleworth School pupils

KIND-HEARTED pupils at Saddleworth School have been busy supporting important causes across the borough.

The school’s charity ambassadors picked Oldham Foodbank as their first event of this school year.

Pupils, staff and local businesses contributed a mountain of donations which were collected at the school before being taken to the foodbank for those in need.

Mrs Thompson, one of the school’s charity co-ordinators, explained: “Throughout the pandemic, Saddleworth School put together food parcels for families and pupils felt it was important to support local causes in the community.

“Year 11 pupil Harry contacted local businesses to ask for their support and collected donations from Tesco Express, Lees Road, and Style and Salvage Reclamation Room in Uppermill. Leah in Year 10 contacted neighbours who helped to support the collection.

“Pupils and staff also made donations and we were extremely pleased with the donation we were able to make to Oldham Foodbank.”

Meanwhile, a cheque for £2,138 was presented to Lillie Winterbottom, community fundraiser at Dr Kershaw’s Hospice in Royton.

The money was raised from sponsored activities taken on by pupils and staff for the school’s Vision of Hope Challenge over the summer term. They completed different activities including walking, cycling, canoeing, dancing, reading and making and selling items all to raise funds for charity.

Receiving the cheque, Lillie said: “We are honoured to have been chosen by Saddleworth School as part of their Vision of Hope activities and are heartened by the resilience the pupils, former pupils and staff have shown to raise funds during the Covid-19 lockdown and summer holidays.

“The efforts of each individual is a reflection of the positivity instilled in pupils throughout the school, who all ‘aim high’ to achieve with fantastic outcomes for all involved.

“Together they raised an amazing £2,138 which will go directly towards caring for patients and families from their own community.

“The pupils and staff are a credit to themselves, their school and their community and we look forward to watching as they grow into community-minded individuals who hold the care of others close to their hearts.” The Vision of Hope challenge replaced the school’s traditional ‘Walk the Walk’ from its Uppermill premises to Dovestone Reservoir in Greenfield, which could not take place because of the pandemic.

There was also a presentation of ‘Kindness Awards’ to Year 7 pupils, who had been tasked with creating a ‘kindness’ poster as part of their transition process and to coincide with the #helloyellow charity day.

More than a 100 hundred entries came in throughout the summer and early part of the year and Mr Cooney and Mrs Thompson (charity coordinators) had to choose five winners.

They said: “The quality of work produced was fantastic! It was a tough task to select only five winners from a huge collection of amazing posters.

“Well done to all the pupils involved and especially the winners.

“Hopefully the ‘kindness’ initiative will continue through their time at Saddleworth School.”

