Labour of love brings Valentine’s yarnbomb cheer to Grotton

A CREATIVE labour of love brought some Valentine’s cheer to the streets, businesses and homes in Grotton with a ‘yarnbomb’.

The project saw a group of knitters and crocheters create heart bunting in a variety of bright colours to decorate the village.

They hung the bunting on fences, signs, buildings and trees around the area to celebrate the annual day of love on February 14.

The mastermind behind the project was Sammyjo Taylor, who was delighted by the positive response to her group’s first initiative.

She explained: “I made a postbox cover for Grotton at Christmas and everyone loved it and it brought so much cheer and smiles – so I decided to see if any other local knitters or crocheters would be interested in doing similar things all year round.

“I created a group for us to chat and we currently have around 14 ladies and I now have others asking if they can get involved.

“Our first task was Valentine’s! All the ladies really outdid themselves. We managed to get lots of heart buntings out and spread some Valentine’s cheer.

“We are now discussing Easter, and we have had new members join us so hopefully there will be many more to admire then too.”

To get involved with the yarnbomb group, you can contact Sammyjo via Facebook: sammyshandmadecreations

