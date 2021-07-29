‘Lack of funding’ leads to cancellation of Yanks weekend

SADDLEWORTH’S popular Yanks weekend will not go ahead this year due to ‘lack of funding’ despite the best efforts of organisers to make the occasion Covid-safe.

The two-day event is inspired by the iconic World War II film ‘Yanks’ starring Richard Gere and Lisa Eichhorn, with parts filmed on location in Saddleworth and Tameside.

Thousands turn out for the celebratory weekends, many in retro clothes and vehicles, to mark the anniversary of the film’s release in 1979.

There is a military show in Uppermill, entertainment across Saddleworth’s villages and vehicle parade led by ‘Winston Churchill’.

The decision to cancel this year’s event, scheduled for August 7-8, was confirmed by organiser Paul ‘Dogtags’ Higginson on the Official Yanks Are Back In Saddleworth Facebook page.

He wrote: “After talks with Oldham Council and team members, the decision has been made to cancel this year’s show. But we will be back in 2022 (August 13-14).

“In the interest of keeping everyone safe, we have been working tirelessly over the weeks putting things in place, altering formats, revamping the show layout, altering visitor attractions, and looking at new health and safety formats to cover the pandemic and meet the ever-changing government guidelines.

“But sadly, it was due to lack of funding that this year’s show had to be cancelled.

“We did our very best for you, the traders, to put it on and keep your businesses alive.

“We hope you appreciate what this small team does, and we do want to support the village, and would like some help from the businesses of Uppermill in 2022 to stage the show, otherwise we will be in the same position.

The Yanks parade The Yanks parade

“We are sorry we can’t deliver your show for 2021. We would like to thank you for the support and encouragement from all traders and visitors.

“If traders want to secure their booking at this year’s price for next year this would save you money, due to the price increases for next year’s show.

“We also need some volunteers to help – all this will contribute to the success of the show carrying forward each year.

“The show is non-profit making and donations are made to various nominated charities each year.”

