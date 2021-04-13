Landlady Sharon delighted as Dobcross pub finally re-opens

WHEN Sharon Musgrove became a pub landlady for the first time during the coronavirus pandemic, she knew there would be challenges ahead.

She didn’t, however, expect it to be nearly four months before she could welcome customers old and new to The Swan Inn at Dobcross.

And while the historic hostelry in the Square has served takeaway meals since Christmas only on April 12 could Sharon pull her first pint.

“It’s been bizarre to take over a pub on November 23 but only now to really become a pub,” she explained.

“However, people have been super supportive and the takeaway meals helped bring the profile of the pub back up.

“I might have had a few frustrating days but I have never thought I’d made the wrong decision.”

Sharon swopped her career in wealth management to become a publican, taking on the village’s sole surviving inn that has been her local for more than two decades.

“I thought I knew a lot of people in Dobcross but it turns out I don’t,” she laughed. “Or I didn’t until now.”

New brightly coloured furniture by the main entrance greeted customers when they helped celebrate Sharon’s opening day.

One of the finished projects during the extra lockdown was to refurbish and renovate outside space at the side of the Marstons-owned pub. The extra seating means the Swan can accommodate around 50-60 people.

“Lockdown gave me time to sort out various things and also to learn the ropes as I am new to this industry,” Sharon explained.

“Alan Warrior at the White Lion (Delph) helped me with the weekend takeaway food.

“I learned a lot and he was unbelievably helpful.”

• The Swan is currently open 4pm-8pm on Mondays to Thursdays and from noon until 8pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Sharon aims to offer food at the weekend.

