Last call for resident ideas to improve Oldham through £500,000 fund

SADDLEWORTH and Oldham residents are being encouraged to contact their local councillors in a final push for ideas that could improve the area they live in.

Oldham Council has £500,000 available to invest in capital projects across the borough as part of its Local Improvement Fund (LIF) and the submission for suggestions closes at 5pm on Friday, July 23.

Leader of Oldham Council, Councillor Arooj Shah, said: “We’ve already had some fantastic ideas from our local community and we’re still on the search for more before Friday.

“We want to invest in ideas that really benefit the areas our residents and local businesses live and work in, so every idea is greatly appreciated.

“We are here to serve the needs and interests of our local people and this is a fantastic opportunity to work closely with elected representatives on ideas that can really transform the local areas, so please come forward.”

The LIF has already funded more than 20 projects since it launched in June 2019, including a brand-new refurbished kitchen and boiler for the Sholver Community Hub.

The new kitchen has enabled residents to run regular cooking sessions and weekly lunches to support the nearby community.

The LIF has also previously supported the instalment of new paving, bollards, planters and flowers in the civic space outside Lees Library to brighten up the area.

Councillor Valerie Leach, of Saddleworth West and Lees Ward, said: “It’s been a longstanding view of the local councillors that we should be doing whatever we can to improve the business environment of Lees and make this whole area a lot more attractive a place for the community and for local business.”

Karen Jakeman, of Lees, Springhead and Grotton Business Hub, who worked with her local councillors as part of the improvements in Lees, said: “The benefit of the planters particularly, I think, has improved people’s wellbeing and cheered people up.

“We just want the place to look very nice and looked after.”

New ideas must be based on things that enhance the quality of life in your area such as an improved green space or improvements to community buildings, equipment and other facilities – it could even be the development of a new green space.

As the borough continues in its recovery from the Coronavirus pandemic, residents are also being urged to come forward with ideas that can support their area during these difficult times.

Oldham’s councillors are ready and waiting to work with residents on their ideas and will work closely with them to submit a bid on their behalf as part of the application process – all residents have to do is get in touch.

Find your ward councillors on the Oldham Council website.

