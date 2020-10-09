Latics Latest: Sports Editor Tony Bugby brings an update from Boundary Park

OLDHAM Athletic’s wish is that their latest two signings Dylan Bahamboula and Alfie McCalmont might be the missing pieces of the jigsaw as they look for an upturn in fortunes.

It would be an understatement to say it has been another disappointing start to their Sky Bet League Two campaign.

Latics go into the home game against Morecambe on Saturday, Octover 10 with only one point from their first four matches to leave them third bottom.

However, there were signs of green shoots of recovery in last Saturday’s spirited 3-3 draw at Colchester United, never as easy place to visit.

And in was the spirit shown in Essex, where they were 2-0 down at half time, that suggested Harry Kewell’s new-look side may be starting to gel.

Kewell brought on striker Bahamboula at half time for his debut and he produced a lively and impressive showing.

Bahamboula, 25, who has signed a one-year deal with an option to extend, certainly has the pedigree as he is a current full international for Congo having first appeared for them in 2019 qualifiers for the African Cup of Nations.

Born in France and capped by them at Under-20 level, he has an interesting CV.

He kicked off his playing days at AS Monaco before having a spell at Dijon who were also in the top-flight.

In a recent nomadic existence, Bahamboula, who can also play in midfield, has played in Romania, Algeria and Bulgaria.

McCalmont, 20, arrives at Boundary Park on a season-long loan from Leeds United.

The midfielder is so highly regarded that he recently signed a four-year contract extension.

McCalmont, a product of Leeds’ youth academy, made his senior debut in a Carabao Cup game at Salford last season.

He has been capped by Northern Ireland at various youth levels and made the senior side as a substitute in September 2019 in a 1-0 win against Luxembourg.

Latics’ next opponents are Morecambe who visit Boundary Park on Saturday, October 10.

They will be looking to avenge last month’s Carabao Cup exit at Morecambe.

Latics then visit fallen giants on October 17 and three days later play hosts to Carlisle United for a second time this season after beating them 3-0 in the opening match of the season in the Carabao Cup.

