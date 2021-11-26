Local charity given vital support by Mayor of Oldham

THE Mayor of Oldham has paid a special visit to POINT to make a vital donation to the charity as well as see the important work they do with local families.

The Oldham-based charity supports children and young people with additional needs and/or disabilities and their families.

Despite spiralling remote working costs and lack of fundraising opportunities during the Covid-19 pandemic, the charity has carried on giving vital support, advice and information.



The team at POINT has risen above and beyond to ensure families are supported. If anything, the pandemic has seen a rise in the support needed from this local charity.

POINT was delighted to be chosen as one of the charities benefiting from the Mayoral Appeal Fund.

The Mayor of Oldham, Cllr Jenny Harrison, and her consort, Cllr Shaid Mushtaq, attended one of the summer activities POINT have put on for children and young people with additional needs/disabilities.

Accessible Angling, which was extended due to its popularity, saw the POINT Activities Team help the children and young people learn the basics of fishing, including health and safety, with all equipment supplied at Alexandra Park.



The children and young people experienced an activity which was not available to them previously and the feedback from families has been amazing. All thanks to funding received from the Angling Trust Get Fishing Fund.

POINT Activities are now looking at sources of other funding to enable the activity to carry on and the hope is they will be able to start an Angling Club for the children and young people.

Chris Hepburn, POINT Activities Manager, said: “For POINT to be chosen by The Mayor of Oldham as one of her charities this year will help towards our goal of making more activities accessible to children and young people with additional needs and/or disabilities and we cannot thank her enough.”

Donations to The Mayor’s Appeal Fund can be made by cheque payable to: The Mayor’s Appeal Fund or donations can be made direct to: The Mayor’s Office, Civic Centre, Oldham, OL1 1UJ. Telephone: 0161 770 4012.

