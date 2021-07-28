Local community stunned by sudden death of Stephen Cooper

STEPHEN Cooper, a former Uppermill cricketer and well-known musician, has died suddenly aged 49.

Uppermill Cricket Club official Jim Bradbury said it was a measure of the esteem in which Stephen was held that more than 100 people observed one minute’s silence in his memory at the recent home game against Littleborough Lakeside.

“Stephen was a good club member, always friendly and a good lad,” he said.

Stephen, who lived in Uppermill, was raised in the village and attended St Chad’s Primary, Hulme Grammar and Ashton Sixth Form College.

He was well known in sporting circles, a wicketkeeper in the juniors and later second team at Uppermill Cricket Club where he later served on the committee.

Stephen also loved fishing and was a committee member at Saddleworth Angling Club.

His mother Phyllis described Stephen as a brilliant musician, a cornet player who began aged eight with Uppermill Band.

Stephen was later a member of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain and played for Dobcross and BT (British Telecommunications) bands.

He worked for the Royal Bank of Scotland as a business manager for many years and latterly for an education provider based in Delph.

Stephen leaves wife Kirsty, daughter Louise, mother Phyllis and sister Sharon.

His funeral was at St Chad’s, Uppermill, on Wednesday, July 28 followed by cremation in Oldham.

