Local Elections 2022: Saddleworth South

WHO will get your vote when Saddleworth and Oldham go to the polls on Thursday, May 5?

In the local elections, voters will cast their choice of who they want to elect to represent them on Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council.

One seat is being contested in each of the 20 wards in Oldham, including three wards in Saddleworth: Saddleworth North, Saddleworth South, and Saddleworth West and Lees.

Each ward is represented by three borough councillors, with one up for election each year.

Residents who are registered to vote can have their say for the ward in which they live.

Find out more about the elections on Oldham Council’s website: www.oldham.gov.uk/elections.

Here are profiles of the candidates standing in the Saddleworth South ward.

Chris McManus, Conservative Party

I am delighted to be standing as your Conservative candidate for Saddleworth South in this coming local election.

This is an area I know well, having grown up in Saddleworth South and having for the past decade worked here.

From attending Greenfield Primary and Saddleworth School to Uppermill Scouts to playing in Boarshurst and Greenfield Brass Bands, I have always understood the uniqueness of our tight-knit community.

The rich heritage and traditions of Saddleworth is something I wish to preserve and promote for my children and future generations to come.

Using my local knowledge and skills I would add my voice to your local councillors, providing a balanced argument to counter the majority ruling Labour council and provide alternative ideas to improve our area while maintaining our rural and ever unique lifestyle that I am proud to be a part of.

My priorities for Saddleworth South are:

To continue to call for a health centre, and other increased service provisions, for all of Saddleworth’s people.

To demand fairer funding for Saddleworth, considering people pay a premium to live here.

To continue to hold the Labour-controlled Oldham Council to account.

To oppose building on green belt in Saddleworth and to support brownfield building.

To improve our local services, footpaths, roads and environment.

To be a voice for local businesses.

Helen Bishop, Independent

Born and bred in Greenfield, I have been a youth and community worker in Saddleworth for over 20 years and have voluntarily run a youth provision from the Satellite Centre since 2015.

I work for a family communications business as a writer and analyst and work hard to make the place we all know and love better for everyone, irrespective of politics, as a genuinely independent voice for all.

I am a trustee of Saddleworth Sports, Youth and Community Association, which oversees the management of the Satellite Centre, an essential community resource which enables activities and projects that contribute greatly to residents’ wellbeing.

I help to facilitate Breathe, providing support to those who care for people with mental and emotional health challenges. I have also contributed to the Oldham Living Well Collaborative to help to improve mental health services.

In 2021 I was honoured to be elected the first Independent Parish Councillor for Greenfield. As a planning committee member, I have prioritised the study of current planning legislation and used that knowledge to coordinate effective objections to developments that are detrimental to the character and openness of our villages.

New planning legislation has made it easier to develop greenbelt. It is essential to be equipped to meet the challenges this presents while also addressing affordable housing needs.

Tackling the ongoing situation at Dovestones is a priority. I’ll continue to work hard to address problems with access, parking, littering and fires and to engage with stakeholders until they are resolved.

As a borough councillor for Saddleworth South, I know I could achieve even more, and a vote for me will ensure an informed and effective voice for the whole ward.

John Fay, Labour Party

Over the forthcoming weeks I am looking forward to meeting residents in the Greenfield, Uppermill and Grasscroft areas.

If elected your councillor, I promise to work relentlessly and I will work with residents to:

campaign for the development of affordable housing on brownfield land

improve the environment and promote bio-diversity by planting trees and improving habitats for wild life

work with service providers to deliver projects that Improve mental and physical health

work with community groups to support people who have been affected by Covid and may feel lonely and isolated

I am proud to live in Oldham. I went to The Bluecoat School and I currently work in waste management. During my time at Blue Coat I developed a strong faith and sense of duty and I always act with honesty and integrity in all my dealings with the people that I meet and work with. I am looking forward to building relationships with the residents of Saddleworth South.

I am a keen runner and my favourite event in the race calendar is the Dovestone Diamond. This year I am hoping to run the Boston, Lincolnshire marathon. I am looking forward to taking part in some of the local fell races in and around the Saddleworth area.

Kevin Dawson, Liberal Democrat

I am the only candidate with the experience and track record of fighting for all at this election.

As a grandfather I know the pressures young families are under, and I will work to ensure our community supports those most in need, rather than allowing the Conservatives to continue to waste billions of taxpayers’ money.

Chair of the Traffic & Transport Committee on Saddleworth Parish Council, I have spent over three decades fighting for better access to Greenfield Station for those with mobility issues or prams, and this remains one of my top priorities.

Preserving our green belt and ensuring we use brownfield sites to develop affordable social housing for local residents is something I have a lead on at the Parish Council.

After a career in logistics and later as the admin engine-room for former Lib Dem MP and MEP Chris Davies, I know the ways to get things done, and I will use this experience, skill and knowledge to make a better Saddleworth for all.

The cornerstone to my outlook is always putting people first. I am a local activist to empower all people to be the makers of the decisions that affect their lives, to develop their talents and fulfil their ambitions. Decision-making should always be made at the most local, practicable level.

If elected as Borough Councillor, I will strive to ensure every voice is heard and valued.

Only I have the integrity and experience to represent Saddleworth South on Oldham Borough Council.

Simon Hodgson, Proud of Oldham and Saddleworth

As a resident of Saddleworth South, I share the disillusionment of the local community with their local councillors.

A recent issue in Greenfield compounded my feeling. After contacting the councillors, there was talk and concern, but no communication or follow up regarding the issue. Our councillors promised action, but then went silent. Other residents echoed my concerns.

This disappointment has prompted me into action. I feel that the villages deserve better. There are many problems arising. We need councillors who do more than just nod their heads.

The people of Saddleworth stand to lose on a grand scale if we continue with the status quo. Things need to change. The local election on May 5 gives you the opportunity to make this change.

A vote for me, is the first step towards a brighter future for us all. Vote Simon Hodgson.

