Local firm increases Mahdlo commitment

A COMPANY has further committed to helping Oldham’s young people by increasing its annual donation to a youth zone.

Breakey & Nuttall has been patrons of Mahdlo since 2017.

Now it is showing an even greater link by upping the amount it gives to the Egerton Street group.

And it cannot wait to join Mahdlo’s next Saddleworth Three Peaks challenge, which sees people walk up Indian’s Head, Pots and Pans and Wharmton Hill. This year’s event takes place on July 1.

Joanne Nuttall said, “The decision to support Mahdlo wasn’t difficult, particularly following a tour of the state-of-the-art facilities for the first time, which blew us away.

“We felt proud that Oldham, our town, was able to offer this opportunity to its young people but that ongoing and consistent support from local businesses, including us, would be critical, never more so than now, in the current crisis.

“The team at Mahdlo is incredible, and they inspire and encourage every young person who walks through the door, and we are delighted to be involved.

“Bring on the next Saddleworth Three Peaks challenge!”

Claire Crossfield, Mahdlo’s fundraising manager, added her thanks to the commercial property firm.

She said: “We really are very grateful for the support of Joanne and the whole team at Breakey & Nuttall for their support.

“They have made a real impact on the lives of thousands of young people.

“They have created so many opportunities for members to raise their aspirations or simply try something new and have helped fund vital support such as mentoring, and health and wellbeing projects.

“When Joanne told me they were increasing their donation, I was blown away, especially with the cost of living crisis affecting everyone. We’re looking forward to working with them for many years to come.”

Mahdlo Patrons commit to an annual donation starting from as little as £85 per month. To join Joanne and the many other businesses and individuals as a Patron, contact Claire by emailing fundraising@mahdloyz.org

