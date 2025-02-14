Local PCSOs apprehend persistent shoplifter at Tesco, Greenfield

A SUSPECTED shoplifter has been arrested after allegedly stealing nearly £1,000 worth of goods from Tesco in Greenfield over two days.

The individual was intercepted and detained by Saddleworth Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) after store staff alerted them to the thefts.

The suspect was subsequently arrested for two counts of shoplifting.

A spokesperson for the local policing team praised the swift action:

“This is a testament to our neighbourhood policing team’s robust response to crime and our commitment to keeping Saddleworth and Lees a safe place.”

