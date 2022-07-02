Love Lydgate Talk: Colin Edwards on ‘Walking the Camino de Santiago’

FIND out all about ‘Walking the Camino de Santiago,’ Europe’s ultimate Pilgrimage route, at an intriguing talk on Friday, July 8 at Lydgate Parish Hall.

Colin Edwards will share his experience of this life-changing experience at the Love Lydgate Monthly Talk, starting at 2.30pm.

It was a one journey across two countries, including 12 blisters, 50 mosquito bites, 77 river crossings, 190 places passed through, 506 miles of walking, 25,000 feet of ascent and descent and a total of 1.36 million steps.

Entry costs £4 in aid of Parish Hall refurbishment (includes refreshments).

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

