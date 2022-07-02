Lifestyle

Love Lydgate Talk: Colin Edwards on ‘Walking the Camino de Santiago’

Aimee Belmore July 2, 2022 No Comments

FIND out all about ‘Walking the Camino de Santiago,’ Europe’s ultimate Pilgrimage route, at an intriguing talk on Friday, July 8 at Lydgate Parish Hall.

Colin Edwards will share his experience of this life-changing experience at the Love Lydgate Monthly Talk, starting at 2.30pm.

It was a one journey across two countries, including 12 blisters, 50 mosquito bites, 77 river crossings, 190 places passed through, 506 miles of walking, 25,000 feet of ascent and descent and a total of 1.36 million steps.

Entry costs £4 in aid of Parish Hall refurbishment (includes refreshments).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.