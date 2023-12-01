Lowry masterpiece to go on display at Oldham gallery

A MASTERPIECE by a famous artist who lived and worked in Tameside will be on public display in Oldham.

‘Going to the Match’ by L.S. Lowry had been exhibited at The Lowry since it opened in 2000, courtesy of a loan by then owners the Professional Footballers Association.

Now, the much-loved work of art will be available for the public to view at Gallery Oldham, from December 2 to February 24, 2024.

The 1953 work shows fans arriving for a Bolton Wanderers game at their former Burnden Park home.

The painting’s iconic status has been recognised and loved by visitors of all ages, but following the PFA’s decision last year to sell the masterpiece, there were no guarantees that any future owners would commit to keeping the work free to access and on public view.

After a high-profile campaign was launched, ‘Going to the Match’ was purchased by The Lowry in Salford for The Lowry Collection at the Modern British & Irish Art Sale at Christie’s in London in October 2022, with the support of The Law Family Charitable Foundation.

It returned to public display last November at The Lowry, which is now working with galleries across the North West to ensure the piece can be enjoyed by the widest possible audience.

“‘Going to the Match’ is a masterpiece and, for that reason alone, it was important we were able to secure it so that future generations could come and see it, for free, forever,” said Julia Fawcett OBE, Chief Executive of The Lowry.

“Lowry was a great observer of ordinary people, particularly in the industrial landscape and the picture captures that pre-match expectation and excitement. It was so important to us that an artwork which speaks so directly to the people of the North was brought permanently back to where it belongs.”

Councillor Peter Dean, Cabinet Member for Communities and Culture at Oldham Council, said: “I’m delighted ‘Going to the Match’ is coming to Gallery Oldham.

“Lowry was a frequent visitor to Oldham and images of the borough feature in his works. To get one of his most famous paintings loaned to us is a real honour. I hope that as many people as possible take this opportunity to see this important artwork.”

More information about the exhibition can be found at https://galleryoldham.org.uk

Salford’s favourite son, Laurence Stephen Lowry moved to Mottram, in Longdendale, in 1948 where he resided until his death in 1976, painting many important works there.

