Lydgate home to new salon and education provision that can provide Glow

LYDGATE is home to more than just a new hair salon – but a place that will educate the next generation.

Glow Academy Hair and Education, on Oldham Road, seeks to empower young people through hair, beauty, and education.

Also an alternative education provision, it has officially opened its doors and offers a blend of vocational training and wellbeing support it believes can help young people who thrive outside of traditional education settings.

Specialising in working with hard-to-engage learners, Glow Academy delivers accredited courses in hair and beauty.

Working in partnership with local schools, alternative provision panels and local authorities, the new service aims to address disengagement and provide meaningful outcomes for learners through vocational learning and holistic development.

It can then help students explore career pathways in what is described as a ‘supportive, hands-on learning space.’

Glow Academy Hair and Education is also open to the public for hair treatments.

Founder Natalie Hellon said: “We’re passionate about giving young people the opportunity to shine, especially those who may have struggled in mainstream education.

“This provision is all about creating a calm, creative space where they feel seen, supported, and inspired to succeed.

“It’s a nurturing environment where young people can gain valuable qualifications, build confidence, and develop real-world skills.”