News

M60 closed in both directions following police incident

Gemma Carter October 2, 2023 No Comments

A BUSY motorway has been closed in both directions following reports of an incident.

Crews from North West Motorway Police and North West Ambulance are at the scene at junction 23, Ashton-under-Lyne.

Traffic is currently being held on the carriageway and roads around the route are gridlocked.

More updates as they arrive

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *