M60 closed in both directions following police incident

A BUSY motorway has been closed in both directions following reports of an incident.

Crews from North West Motorway Police and North West Ambulance are at the scene at junction 23, Ashton-under-Lyne.

Traffic is currently being held on the carriageway and roads around the route are gridlocked.

The M60 has been closed in both directions at J23 (Ashton-under-Lyne). There is n up & over diversions which is via the exit & entry slip roads. If you are held on motorway please remain in your vehicles . pic.twitter.com/brPeOGEt3Q — North West Motorway Police (@NWmwaypolice) October 2, 2023

