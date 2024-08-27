M62 closure that could cause chaos in Saddleworth

By Charlotte Hall – Local Democracy Reporter

TRAVEL chaos due to be caused by a motorway closure in Rochdale next month could spill over into neighbouring boroughs, a council leader has warned.

A stretch of the M62 motorway – between junctions 18 and 20 – will be out of action during periods of September.

But diversions on either side of the motorway could have a knock on effect on roads in Oldham too, according to Oldham council’s head of highways and engineering.

Commuters relying on the M62 to get to Bury, Bolton or parts of Rochdale will need to follow diversions or find a different route.

The closure is due to a £27m scheme to replace the bridge that takes trains over the M62 to Castleton, connecting the Rochdale and Manchester Victoria stations. The 42m long and 2,000 tonne bridge will be taken apart and transported down the motorway.

Network Rail and National Highways, who are responsible for the works, have warned passengers and motorists to check before they travel in September. Network Rail said rail and road closures are required in order to ensure the ‘safety and reliability of the bridge for years to come’.

The motorway will be affected from the evening of Friday September 6 to Monday September 9 and from Friday September 20 to early morning on Monday, September 23.

The works will see the road reduced to three lanes during the day and fully closed during as ‘essential works’ on the bridge’s base are completed.

The rail service between Rochdale and Manchester Victoria will not run from September 6 to September 24 between Manchester Victoria and Rochdale. Rail replacement buses will be put on.

An eastbound diversion route will take motorists through Oldham via the A663 Trunk Road but will ‘not use the local network’, according to Chris Goodwin, who leads on highways issues for the council.

Councillor Goodwin said: “However, we anticipate that [the closure] could still have a knock-on effect on traffic within the area.

“To help manage this, we are pausing roadworks on key routes throughout the entire month of September to keep traffic moving smoothly. Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) will be closely monitoring traffic 24/7 during the closures and will adjust traffic lights as needed to prevent long queues.

“Additionally, our teams are meeting weekly with Network Rail to stay informed about the project’s progress and to quickly address any issues that may arise. We advise drivers to plan their journeys ahead of time, allowing extra time for travel, especially during busy hours.

“Following the official diversion routes will help prevent adding unnecessary traffic to Oldham’s roads. We encourage residents to stay informed by keeping up to date with traffic news through local sources, the council website, and TfGM updates.”

The Metrolink network was initially expected to be down between Rochdale and Oldham due to a landslip at the beginning of July. The line closure saw increased traffic on the boroughs’ roads as replacement bus services operated between Rochdale town centre and Oldham Mumps.

But after staff reportedly worked “round-the-clock” to make repairs, according to Pete Sommers of Transport For Greater Manchester, the line is now up and running again.

Amy Williams, the regional director at National Highways, promised the organisation is “actively working with Network Rail to communicate the impact on road users and ensure a smooth process during this important upgrade” with more information to be shared in the coming months.

