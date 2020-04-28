Mahdlo announces death of CEO Mike Doran from coronavirus ‘with saddest of hearts’

MIKE Doran, CEO of Mahdlo Youth Zone, has died after a three-week battle against Covid-19.

Chris Wareing, Chairman of the Board at Mahdlo, announced the news, saying: “It is with the saddest of hearts that I must inform you that after a brave three-week battle against Covid-19, our CEO Mike Doran passed away just before midnight on April 24.

“Each of us at Mahdlo Youth Zone not only grieves at the passing of a tremendous individual and the driving force behind our fantastic organisation but also for the loss his family suffers. Our hearts and prayers go out to them.

“As we go forward let us continue to adopt Mike’s values and ensure that Mahdlo represents the very best of standards, as a fitting tribute to a very fine leader.

“We have lost a dear friend and faithful colleague. His insistence of excellence will always inspire us all.”

Mahdlo’s own Olivia Deane has recorded a version of Somewhere Over The Rainbow dedicated to Mr Doran and shared it on her Facebook page.

She wrote: “It was a pleasure working with Mike for the past two years and he will be missed by all of us at Mahdlo. Mahdlo will never be the same again.

“My prayers and thoughts are with his family at such a sad time.”

Oldham Council Leader Sean Fielding has also paid tribute to Mr Doran, saying “On behalf of Oldham Council I would like to offer my deepest condolences to Mike’s family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time.

“He was part of the Oldham community, with a passion for our town.

“Mike’s work for Mahdlo changed the lives of many young people in Oldham for the better, and so on behalf of all those young people I would like to say thank you to Mike for all he did.

“He will be sorely missed by many. He leaves an incredible legacy and here in Oldham we will continue to support Mahdlo, and its vision and values so strongly established by Mike. He was a truly selfless person.”

During lockdown, Mahdlo has closed its centre on Egerton Street but the team are temporarily delivering sessions and support services online.

They are developing creative and fun ways to keep young people entertained while they are staying at home as well as offering a safe and supportive 1:1 offer for those that need it.

And they have launched a fundraising from home campaign designed to encourage more people to fundraise for the charity while under lockdown.

The Give From Home initiative includes a Get Involved Guide filled with easy fundraising ideas which can be done within the comfort of your own home, as well as other supportive tools.

Lucy Lees, Deputy Chief Executive at Mahdlo Youth Zone, said: “Now more than ever, fundraising for a cause you believe in is not easy, especially while many of us are juggling working from home, home-schooling, and dealing with the pressures of the ongoing lockdown.

“That’s why we’ve put together our Give From Home campaign – we want to make fundraising as easy as we possibly can and show everyone that as well as supporting your local community, you can actually have great fun at the same time!”

You can find out more about the #GiveFromHome campaign here: https://www.mahdloyz.org/get-involved/give-from-home/

Find out more about Mahdlo on their website: www.mahdloyz.org

Share this story: Tweet





Print

