Major takes the lead in fight for fairer parking at Royal Oldham Hospital

A DECORATED Oldham veteran has taken the helm of a growing local campaign calling for fairer and more accessible parking at the Royal Oldham Hospital.

Major Eddy Hardaker has been named chair of the Our Campaigns initiative, which was launched by former Mayor of Oldham and GP, Dr Zahid Chauhan OBE.

A lifelong Oldhamer, Major Hardaker – who has served with the 75 Engineer Regiment since joining the Armed Forces in 1979 – brings more than four decades of military and community service to the role.

He was awarded a Military Commendation in the 2011 New Year Honours List for his work in Afghanistan, recognised for his courage, integrity and life-saving service.

“I am honoured to take on this role with Our Campaigns,” he said. “Having lived in Oldham for many years, I’ve seen first-hand the challenges faced by patients, carers and NHS staff trying to access hospital services. No one should be made to feel anxious or delayed when seeking or providing care.

“This campaign is about fairness, compassion and practical solutions. I’m looking forward to working with residents and hospital partners to find a way forward that improves access and supports the incredible work our hospital team does every day.”

The campaign has already attracted widespread public backing, with residents sharing experiences of missed appointments, fines and the daily struggle to find a parking space near the hospital.

Dr Chauhan said: “At Our Campaigns, we are determined to lead a positive and constructive movement, one that works hand-in-hand with the hospital and for the community it serves.

“I want to thank Major Hardaker for standing with us and with the people of Oldham. His leadership and commitment will help ensure that this campaign remains focused on collaboration, compassion and real improvement for patients, carers and NHS staff alike.”

He has called on the Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust, Oldham Council, local MPs and the Government to work together to deliver a modern, fair and sustainable parking system for all hospital users.

Steve Taylor, Chief Officer at The Royal Oldham Hospital, has said previously: “We know parking can be difficult during busy times and we are always trying to improve access for our patients, visitors and colleagues.

“We’re exploring options for a new multi-storey car park on the hospital site, which needs to meet strict planning rules – especially where it may be overlooked by residential properties.

“To help minimise congestion on our hospital site we are looking at improving staff travel with a shared lift scheme, encouraging more sustainable travel options and enabling colleagues to work remotely where possible.”

To learn more, visit www.ourcampaigns.co.uk.