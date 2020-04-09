Maundy Thursday tradition upheld in Greenfield to support NHS

A CENTURIES old fair has been held to support NHS workers while maintaining tradition in a Saddleworth village.

Every year stallholders gather at Road End crossroads in Greenfield for an annual market.

Legend has it the Magna Carta of 1215 decrees at least one stall must open on Maundy Thursday.

If not, the privilege provided by the ancient document would cease and an Act of Parliament would be required to re-start what was originally known as a ‘chartered pot fair’.

This year’s event was in doubt due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing regulations.

However Tony Simpson and wife Donna, landlord and landlady at the King William IV pub stepped in to ensure the Easter tradition continued.

All proceeds from sales from their stall will be donated to the National Health Service.

Across the road on Kinders Lane, Dr Robert Scott also set up his own stall with essential goods, including loo rolls, with proceeds again going to the NHS.

Their collective efforts were appreciated by villagers, who supported the NHS with their purchases.

Dr Robert Scott

