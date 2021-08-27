Meat and greet former Greenfield landlord! Steve’s a real dead ringer for Loaf and he’s heading back to Oldham

HE’S been Steve Steinman longer than he’s been Steve Murray.

But Saddleworth is very much part of the DNA of one of the world’s most popular tribute musicians.

There will be plenty who still remember Steve as mine host of the Royal George Hotel in Greenfield before he launched an ultra-successful career in show business.

Steve, a trained chef, was pulling pints and serving food at the Manchester Road hostelry when he appeared on ITV’s successful talent show Stars in Their Eyes as Meatloaf.

He didn’t win and was even likened to Phil Collins before belting out the first words to Bat out of Hell.



But as The Royal George fell on hard times, crippled by sky high interest rates, the former Greenfield Primary and Saddleworth School pupil looked to capitalise on his sound-alike qualities.

That was July 1993 and 28 years later Steve is returning to his Oldham roots with a recently released debut album of original songs – Take a Leap of Faith – but Meatloaf still not far from his thoughts.

The title track reached number one on the Amazon Rock Charts and the iTunes rock chart.

Prior to going to press, it also went into the official UK charts at number 34.

Coming up, Steve is touring ‘Anything for Love’ – The Meatloaf Story, a self-written musical, including a date at Middleton Arena on October 28.

In the New Year, he’s on the road with another of his hit shows, Vampires Rocks.

Before both, however, and while no stranger to Arena settings, Whittles on Roscoe Street, Oldham on September 2 is the place to be to hear Take a Leap of Faith in its entirety.

“I have got family and pals who still live in Saddleworth and there are plenty of people who know me,” he told the Independent.

“The area has been a big part of my life,” added Steve, who now runs his Steinman empire from Newark in Nottinghamshire.

“So, I thought it would be nice to come back and play the album plus some songs from Anything for Love.”



Steve took over the Royal George after the death of his father. He was 21.

Booking acts for the upstairs function room, including Gerry and the Pacemakers, saw him perform occasionally.

A member of the house band recorded Steve singing Meatloaf’s Took the Words, sending it to Granada in Manchester for a possible appearance on the show fronted by Mancunian Matthew Kelly.

“The Royal George was a fabulous place at the time, the function room was booked all the time and it was so popular,” explained Steve.

“It was a funny old time though and a lot of businesses, including pubs, went under

“Sadly, the Royal George became a victim of circumstance and everything went t*ts up.

“I ended up going down a musical avenue without realising it. When I needed it was something to make money and put food on the table.

“Now I have been Steve Steinman (taking his surname from Meatloaf collaborator, Jim Steinman) longer than Steve Murray which is weird. I am a 30-year, overnight sensation.”

Tickets for the Whittles show, including support from The Harper Brothers, are available now for £11. For more information visit https://whittlesoldham.com/events/steve-steinman/

