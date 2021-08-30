Megabytes re-open after crash chaos

SHOP owner John Salt is able to finally open his doors again after a horror car crash closed his business just as coronavirus restrictions were about to ease.

At about 5am, a car was driven across the newly installed protective kerb at the junction of Lees Road and Hartshead Street, smashing through Megabyte’s window and wrecking the front of the business.

The driver fled the scene, and despite having video footage of the incident, they have not yet been tracked down.

John said: “Any news at 5am isn’t likely to be good, but I couldn’t believe what had happened.

“There have been a series of recent crashes on this junction, with the neighbouring shop being hit twice, which was why a new kerb and rumble strips had been installed.

“However, it couldn’t contend with this idiot managing to bury a car halfway through my front window.”

After the long process of going through the insurance to get the front of the building rebuilt and renewing the inside of the building, John is now welcoming customers back for computer repairs as well as his legendary good humour.

He continued: “It’s been a tough 18 months for everyone, and I really couldn’t believe what I was faced with.

“When that happens, you just have to knuckle down and get on with things. You laugh because otherwise you’d cry.

“It’s been a real effort to get things back into working order, but we’re there finally. Now if anyone can recommend a way of stopping people from driving like lunatics near my shop, please get in touch!”

For more details, email John Salt: john_salt@yahoo.com

