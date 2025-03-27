Millgate Arts Centre launches new season with Open Day

FIND out more about the community theatre on offer in Saddleworth as the Millgate Arts Centre holds an Open Day and new season preview.

The centre, in Delph, is opening its doors on Sunday, May 18 and welcomes all in to see the venue, get a taste of the entertainment coming up and socialise after.

The evening at starts with the opportunity to tour the theatre backstage (6pm to 7.30pm) before a preview of the new season with entertainment (a radio play) in the main auditorium (7.30pm to 8.30pm).

There will be contributions from Saddleworth Players, Saddleworth Film Society, Saddleworth Concert Society, plus special guests.

You are invited to socialise in the bar afterwards, where a complimentary buffet will be provided.

Tickets are free but must be booked in advance. Find out more and book now online.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

