More chances to experience life on the canal in Saddleworth

A SADDLEWORTH attraction that gives people the chance to travel along the canal may become more frequent if a trial is successful.

Owners of the Little Blue Boat, which takes people from the area’s museum in Uppermill, have begun running trips on Wednesday to gauge popularity.

An initial test at the beginning of the summer break seemed a success but more will be run on Wednesday, July 31.

And if it proves a hit, the midweek runs are likely to stay on that day during the school holidays, along with the more usual Saturday and Sunday journeys.

The Little Blue Boat is owned and maintained by the Huddersfield Canal Society and crewed entirely by volunteers.

You can catch it by Saddleworth Museum and enjoy a ride up the canal past the park and turning to return just before Lock 26W.

Trips on the Huddersfield Narrow Canal, which on Wednesdays start at 11am and finish about 4pm, run about every 20 minutes, with a maximum of 12 passengers.

And there is no set fare, you can just donate what you can to help the volunteers keep the popular initiative running.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

