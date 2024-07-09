More Ford family help for Oldham RLFC in promotion quest

MIKE Ford will be extending his family ties as Oldham RLFC look to get promoted.

For as well as rugby union star son George, kicking expert Joe will also be getting involved.

Sean Long’s players have received the benefit of the former’s expertise and experiences in the 15-a-side game as the Roughyeds look to win League One.

Now managing director Mike has revealed his other son will be lending a hand.

He said: “George has been in and I’m going to get Joe in to help with the kicking side of the game.

“All I have to do is ask him and he comes down.”

As things stand, it looks like a straight shootout between Oldham and Keighley Cougars for the League One title.

The West Yorkshire-based side got the better of them with a 28-18 win in May, the only league loss Roughyeds have suffered this year.

But with two more meetings – at Boundary Park on Sunday, July 21 and Cougar Park on Sunday, August 18 – to come, a ‘reset’ has done them good.

Now they must cope with the tag of favourites better.

Ford added; “Overall, we’re satisfied with where we are.

“We’re still coming to terms with clubs wanting to beat us every week – they’re getting up for Oldham because Oldham re the favourites.

“We have to handle that favourites tag better.

“We can’t help that, that’s not our opinion and we lost to Keighley then nearly lost to North Wales Crusaders.

“So, we reset the button. We had a week off because of the Challenge Cup final and we reset on things like ‘What do we want?’

“Not disrespecting anyone else but it was a case of, ‘What do we need to do to get them to where we want to?’

“Sean got the players in and we’ve just got to be the hungriest team in the competition.”

