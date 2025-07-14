Motorcyclist fighting for life after M60 collision

A MOTORCYCLIST is fighting for his life in hospital after being involved in a collision on the M60 motorway.

It happened on Saturday afternoon (July 12) on the anti-clockwise side of the motorway between junction 25 at Bredbury and junction 24 at Denton.

Greater Manchester Police say they were called at around 1.40pm and a 50-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains.

They added that his family have been informed and, so far, it isn’t believed that any other vehicle was involved.

There were initial reports that a car was also involved in the incident.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Our Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage to contact us.

“Officers also thank members of the public who stopped by the roadside to give the man initial first aid.”

Anyone with information or footage should contact police on 0161 856 4741, quoting incident 1903 of July 12. Details can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

An air ambulance crew was seen in attendance and the anti-clockwise side of the motorway was closed for several hours, before reopening late on Saturday night.

Diversions were put in place, leading to traffic building up on what was a busy day including an Oasis concert at Heaton Park.

It’s the second major collision in the M60 this week after a multi-vehicle collision involving heavy goods vehicles and cars caused significant damage and spillages on Monday, leading to the motorway being closed for over 24 hours.